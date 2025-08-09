Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.63.

Biogen stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $207.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

