Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.0%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,124. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

