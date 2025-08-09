Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 359 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.