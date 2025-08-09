Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

