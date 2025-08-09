Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 141.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,540 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.06% of Neurogene worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 449,337 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,350,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,319,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 355,416 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,295,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,745 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 674,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 218,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGNE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurogene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $21.22 on Friday. Neurogene Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $302.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $102,974.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,794 shares in the company, valued at $315,029.10. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

