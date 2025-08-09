Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

