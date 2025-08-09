Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

