Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after buying an additional 759,873 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8,465.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 580,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,997,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,709,000 after acquiring an additional 542,671 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,387,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,807,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

