Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.