Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.21. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 34,008 shares.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a yield of 816.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 78,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.