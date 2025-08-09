Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.21. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 34,008 shares.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a yield of 816.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
