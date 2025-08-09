BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 543.51 ($7.31) and traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.72). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 574 ($7.72), with a volume of 252,745 shares.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 543.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 501.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 1.01.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

