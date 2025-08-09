BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442,676 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $87,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 92,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 480,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 954,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 466,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of BB opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,890.75. The trade was a 22.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,183.20. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

