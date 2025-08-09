Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,503 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Finland boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $640.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $619.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The firm has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.