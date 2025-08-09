Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 568.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,735 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

