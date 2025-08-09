Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $40.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,300,000 after purchasing an additional 432,980 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.26. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

