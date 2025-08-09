Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 25,972 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $69,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after buying an additional 2,892,660 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,354 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,806,000 after purchasing an additional 567,664 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $305.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.63 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

