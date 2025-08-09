Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 18,834 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,200,000 after purchasing an additional 864,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,904,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,807,000 after buying an additional 1,788,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,727,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,038,000 after buying an additional 117,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.31%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

