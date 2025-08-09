Benchmark Boosts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $71,494,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 192,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,565,000 after buying an additional 138,814 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 557.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

