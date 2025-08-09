Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Generac were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $196.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $135.84. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

