Bank of Nova Scotia Has $392,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0%

WTRG stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.79%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

