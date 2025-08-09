Bank of Nova Scotia Has $304,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,133.68. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 532,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,493.92. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FLO opened at $16.36 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

