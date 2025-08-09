Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 3,273 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,300,000. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,181 shares of company stock worth $25,550,925. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

