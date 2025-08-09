Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

NUSC opened at $40.86 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

