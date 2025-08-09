Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $112.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.