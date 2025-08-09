Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 129,500.0% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

