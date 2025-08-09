Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $129.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $130.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.82 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

