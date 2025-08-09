Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 491,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after acquiring an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,592,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after acquiring an additional 183,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,705,000.

Shares of VWOB opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

