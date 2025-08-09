Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 2.3% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,546,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,164,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 99,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 19.6%

BATS VSGX opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.