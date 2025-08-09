Baird R W Upgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to “Strong-Buy”

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

