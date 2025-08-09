Avidan Akerib Sells 10,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) VP Avidan Akerib sold 10,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,664.23. The trade was a 30.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GSI Technology Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.30 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $96.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.23.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 688,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 163,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

