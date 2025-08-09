Avant Capital LLC Buys 336 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Avant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

