AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 46,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 729,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

