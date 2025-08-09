AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $5,664,000. Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 184,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 85,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1%

AT&T stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

