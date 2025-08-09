Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

