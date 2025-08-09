Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,851 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.