Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 34,058 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

