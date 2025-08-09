Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,763,000 after buying an additional 913,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,897,000 after buying an additional 687,675 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $67,954,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $54,108,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7%

ZBH stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

