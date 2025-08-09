Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 15,362 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of FSTA opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

