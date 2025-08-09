Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

