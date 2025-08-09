Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

