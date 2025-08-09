Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

