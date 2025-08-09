Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQWL stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

