Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 120,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

