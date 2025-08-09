Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $54,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

