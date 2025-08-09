Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $294.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

