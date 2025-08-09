ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,577 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 411,742 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 445,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -311.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $89.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $706,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,820.10. The trade was a 26.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $549,011.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,239.38. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,204. 25.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.