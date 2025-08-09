ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $395.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.98 and its 200-day moving average is $338.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 target price on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

