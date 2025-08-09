ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $983,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $498.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $523.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

