ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $1.32 Million in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3%

IPG opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

