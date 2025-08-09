ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys Shares of 22,507 Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

